Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov speaks to the media during a news conference, in Moscow, Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (Kirill Zykov/AP)

Russia’s Defense Ministry blamed Israel Tuesday for the loss of an aircraft over Syria’s Mediterranean coast, saying it was downed after Israeli pilots used it as cover during an attack.

Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the ministry spokesman, told reporters that 15 people were killed late Monday after Syrian air defenses — activated in response to Israeli strikes — hit a Russian surveillance plane as it scrambled to leave the area.

“By using the Russian plane as a cover, the Israeli air pilots made it vulnerable to Syrian air defense fire,” Konashenkov said. “As a result, the Ilyushin-20, its reflective surface being far greater than that of F-16, was downed by a missile launched with the S-200 system.”

He added that Israel only gave Russia a minute’s warning before launching the attack.

“Russia reserves the right to take appropriate measures against hostile actions by Israel,” Konashenkov said.

Russia intervened militarily in Syria’s conflict three years ago, and is one of President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest allies. A report by CNN, citing U.S. officials, said that the Syrian armed forces had broadcast an emergency search and rescue call to recover the plane.

Erin Cunningham in Istanbul and Amie Ferris-Rotman in Moscow contributed to this report.

