After Turkey invaded northeastern Syria this month, an offensive enabled by President Donald Trump’s abrupt pullout of U.S. troops, Moscow and Ankara struck a deal splitting control of northeastern Syria.
Russian troops will monitor the Syrian Kurdish fighters’ pullback from the border. Then Russia-Turkey are to jointly patrol a narrower strip directly on the Turkish-Syrian border.
