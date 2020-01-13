BEIRUT — On Sunday, residents of Syria's northwestern rebel-held pocket saw white leaflets drop from the sky, carrying a message from the Syrian government: It's time to leave.

The Russian Defense Ministry then announced late Sunday that it had created three new checkpoints for civilians to leave embattled Idlib Province.

“Your safety lies in you leaving the areas of armed groups and heading toward official crossings that the government opened,” the message from the Syrian army said. Three crossings will open on Monday, and transportation and medical help will be made available, the message continued, while army units would soon be coming to “cleanse” the area.

The warning was issued on the day that a Russian-Turkish cease-fire took effect, as Russia and its allies promised to halt airstrikes. Russia has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main ally, alongside Iran, during the nine-year war that started when people rebelled against the government in 2011.

Turkey backs some groups in the rebel-held pocket in northwestern Syria’s Idlib and surrounding areas in Aleppo province. The main power in the area, however, is the radical Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that has been rebranding itself for years in an attempt to distance itself from its al-Qaeda roots.

Sunday’s cease-fire is the latest in a series of broken cease-fires: Few expect the truce will hold.

Backed by Russian jets, Syrian forces pounded towns in the northwestern bastion in recent weeks, forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the assault. At least 300,000 civilians have fled their homes since mid-December, the United Nations estimated last week.

On Sunday afternoon, Russia said civilians can now leave Syria’s Idlib de-escalation area through the three new checkpoints, Russia’s Interfax news agency said. The de-escalation zone refers to a demilitarized area set up following a deal brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran in 2017.