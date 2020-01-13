AD

The warning was issued on the day that a Russian-Turkish cease-fire took effect, as Russia and its allies promised to halt airstrikes. Russia has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main ally, alongside Iran, during the nine-year war that started when people rebelled against the government in 2011.

Turkey backs some groups in the rebel-held pocket in northwestern Syria’s Idlib and surrounding areas in Aleppo province. The main power in the area, however, is the radical Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that has been rebranding itself for years in an attempt to distance itself from its al-Qaeda roots.

Sunday’s cease-fire is the latest in a series of broken cease-fires: Few expect the truce will hold.

Backed by Russian jets, Syrian forces pounded towns in the northwestern bastion in recent weeks, forcibly displacing hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the assault. At least 300,000 civilians have fled their homes since mid-December, the United Nations estimated last week.