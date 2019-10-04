MOSCOW — The Russian embassy in Tehran says that a Russian journalist has been detained in the Iranian capital.

The embassy on Friday confirmed reports that Yulia Yuzik was in custody in Tehran but said it was still studying the details.

Yuzik’s former husband Boris Voitsekhovsky said on Facebook on Friday that the journalist had been in Iran for four days and that she called him from detention saying that she faces charges of espionage for Israel.

Yuzik, who worked for several prominent Russian publications and has reported from Iran, posted pictures from her trip on Instagram earlier this week, saying that she loved being there.

Officials in Iran had no immediate comment.

