The Adrian Darya 1, formerly named the Grace 1, was detained off the British overseas territory of Gibraltar in July, carrying $130 million in crude oil on suspicion of breaking European Union sanctions by taking the oil to Syria. Gibraltar later released the tanker after it said Iran promised the ship wouldn’t go to Syria.

The ship later sailed toward the Syrian coast, angering Britain.

