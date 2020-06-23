The decision announced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, said this year’s pilgrimage will only be available to “very limited numbers” of people who are already in the kingdom, but that it will include different nationalities, not just Saudis. The announcement did not explain how the pilgrims will be chosen.

AD

AD

The decision to limit hajj, set to begin late July, comes months after the government announced it had halted umrah, a shorter form of pilgrimage that can be taken any time of year.

The difference, however, is that hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, and is considered a duty every practicing able-bodied Muslim must carry out at least once in their lifetime.

Saudi Arabia has reported over 161,000 cases of coronavirus and the number of deaths has surpassed 1,300. The kingdom saw an uptick in numbers in May after it had loosened restrictions put in place to fight coronavirus during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Afterward the number of cases steadily climbed so that by June the country was registering between 3,000 to nearly 5,000 cases a day. Mecca itself was under severe lockdown for months.

AD

AD

The hajj has been canceled a number of times in the past for reasons of war and disease, with the last time being in 1798, when Napoleon Bonaparte’s military campaign in Egypt and Syria disrupted the route to Mecca. But not since the founding of the modern kingdom of Saudi Arabia 88 years ago has the pilgrimage been so severely affected.

The cancellation of the pilgrimage is a blow to Saudi Arabia. The hajj is an integral part of the nation’s self proclaimed identity as the leading Muslim country in the world.

Its cancellation is also the latest economic blow to the kingdom suffering from low oil prices: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has made it his aim since 2017 to wean the country off its reliance on oil through economic reforms, and spoke of dreams and goals to transform the country into an entertainment and tourism hub.

AD

AD

His Vision 2030 plan emphasizes the importance of the kingdom’s Islamic identity as the site of the two holy mosques in Medina and Mecca, and included efforts to expand hajj, the backbone of the type of Islamic tourism that Saudi Arabia is seeking to promote. Saudi kings have long adopted the title of the custodian of the two holy mosques.

The kingdom announced an expansion of the mosques, a new airport in the port city of Jiddah and a new metro system to serve pilgrims. The crown prince’s plan also hoped to capitalize on pilgrims’ visits and relax the terms of their visas to allow them to go to previously-closed-off parts of the kingdom for tourism.

The curtailment of the pilgrimage is also a blow to multitudes of travel companies abroad, especially in Arab countries where ads for pilgrimage packages were popping up on televisions and streets as early as March.

AD

AD

Muslims around the world will also be disappointed by the decision — it is common to see queues for weeks on end outside Saudi consulates as people jostle to get the much-sought-after visa to perform the pilgrimage. Many save up for years to have the chance to go and fulfill their Islamic duty.

On Tuesday, in a joint live televised news conference Minister of Health Tawfiq al-Rabiah said that this year’s hajj will exclude people over 65 years old, that all participants will be tested before they begin the pilgrimage and their health conditions will be checked daily. A hospital has been prepared for any emergency during hajj. Participants will be quarantined at home afterward, the minister said.

When asked about the actual numbers of pilgrims allowed this year, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Mohammed Saleh said the issue is still under review but will not surpass 10,000.

AD