By Associated Press November 3, 2019 at 1:45 AM EDTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia announces the start of the initial public offering of its state oil giant Saudi Aramco.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy