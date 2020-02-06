By Associated Press February 6, 2020 at 2:58 AM ESTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia bars its citizens and residents of the kingdom from traveling to China amid the new virus outbreak.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.comments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy