In previous years, Saudi Arabia’s frequent use of the death penalty had earned the kingdom international criticism and notoriety as a global leader in capital punishment, along with China and Iran.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who serves as the kingdom’s day-to-day ruler, spoke publicly about abolishing the death penalty for some crimes two years ago. In April, the government announced that minors would no longer face the death penalty in certain cases.

A Saudi official told The Washington Post in August that the kingdom was in the process of revising penalties for drug-related crimes and that a decision to abolish capital punishment for such offenses was expected “very soon.” Nearly 40 percent of the roughly 800 executions carried out in the kingdom over the past five years were for crimes such as drug trafficking, according to Reprieve, which advocates for the abolition of capital punishment.

But months later, the Saudi government has not announced any official change in penalties for drug-related offenses and has yet to publish a royal decree that would formalize the moratorium on child executions, according to Reprieve and ESOHR.

In the meantime, at least three people convicted of crimes allegedly committed when they were juveniles remain on death row in Saudi Arabia, the groups said. And they warned the number of people put to death could rise again this year, citing the increased rate of executions in December 2020.

Drug offenses and other nonviolent crimes belong to a category of offenses in Saudi Arabia known as “tazir,” in which punishments are left to the discretion of a judge. The last execution for such a crime in the kingdom was on Jan. 14, 2020, according to cases monitored by ESOHR, James Suzano, the organization’s legal director, said in a text message.

Subsequent executions last year were imposed on people convicted of murder or aggravated assault, he said.

