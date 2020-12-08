Fitaihi, the founder of a prominent hospital, was arrested in November 2017 as Saudi authorities detained hundreds of business executives, government officials and royal family members. He was held for nearly two years without trial and tortured while in custody, he told family members.

Fitaihi was released from custody last year but he and his family remained under a travel ban with their Saudi assets frozen. And he continued to face accusations that human rights groups have called politically motivated.

The sentence imposed on Fitaihi Tuesday was for charges that included obtaining U.S. citizenship without official permission and posting messages on Twitter supporting the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings, according to the person close to the family, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

President Trump, who has warm ties with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been loath to criticize the kingdom’s human rights record. But his administration has made an exception for Fitaihi, raising his plight publicly while at the same time lobbying the Saudi government privately to show clemency, according to people briefed on the discussions.

As recently as October, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a joint press conference with his Saudi counterpart, said the two had “discussed our concerns about American citizens, and we asked for lifting the travel ban on Dr. Fitaihi.”

Two U.S. diplomats attended the court hearing Tuesday, which was held in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, the family friend said. Fitaihi has 30 days to appeal his sentence. In addition the six-year term, the court also imposed an additional six year travel ban on Fitaihi, his wife and six children, all of whom are U.S. citizens, the friend said.

A spokesman for the Saudi government did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the charges or the sentence. The kingdom has previously denied that Fitaihi was tortured while in custody.

Fitaihi, who was educated at George Washington University and Harvard, is well-known in the kingdom as the founder of a private hospital, a motivational speaker and a television host with millions of followers on social media.

In an interview earlier this year with a Washington Post columnist, Fitaihi suggested his popularity was one of the reasons he had been targeted by the authorities. “They kept asking me, ‘Why do you have so many followers,’” Fitaihi said in the interview.

