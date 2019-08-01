Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman shakes hands with President Trump during their meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Photo by Bandar al-Jaloud/Saudi Royal Palace/ AFP/Getty Images)

Walid Fitaihi, a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen who was jailed in Saudi Arabia for nearly two years without trial, has been released from prison, according to two associates of Fitaihi’s family.

Fitaihi, a U.S.-educated doctor and founder of a prominent Saudi hospital, was released Wednesday and spent the night at home with his family in the coastal city of Jiddah, according to one of the associates. Both family associates spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the case.

Fitaihi was detained in November 2017 as Saudi authorities arrested hundreds of business executives, government officials and royal family members and imprisoned them at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Riyadh. He later told a family member that he was tortured in custody.

The exact terms of his release were not clear. The family associate said he did not know whether Saudi authorities still intend to put Fitaihi on trial or whether he was allowed to leave the kingdom.

A State Department spokeswoman declined to comment on Fitaihi’s status. A spokesman for the Saudi Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the case.

Fitaihi’s lengthy detention had added to congressional anger at Saudi Arabia after the slaying of Jamal Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and Washington Post contributing columnist who was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in Istanbul last fall.

Although Fitaihi’s family had initially avoided publicity, his son, Ahmad Fitaihi, eventually lobbied the Trump administration and members of Congress to intervene in the case and testified on Capitol Hill about his father’s treatment while in custody.

President Trump has steadfastly defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and shielded Saudi Arabia from efforts by Congress to punish the kingdom for the killing of Khashoggi, as well as its military intervention in Yemen’s calamitous civil war.

The crown prince has also faced criticism from Congress for Saudi Arabia’s arrest and alleged torture of prominent women’s rights advocates. Saudi officials have denied abusing detainees.

Read more:

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news