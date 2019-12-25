The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported that the agreement will not affect Saudi Arabia’s commitments to reduce its crude output to 9.7 million barrels of per day.
The agreement was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who has spent the past few years as a Saudi energy insider trying to resolve the rare public spat between the kingdom and its Gulf neighbor.
The Kuwait News Agency reported that a “lavish ceremony” was held to mark the event, and was attended by Kuwait’s foreign minister, energy minister and other officials.
