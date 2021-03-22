By Associated PressMarch 22, 2021 at 2:35 p.m. UTCDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia offers cease-fire to Houthi rebels in Yemen’s yearslong war in plan that includes reopening Sanaa airport.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy