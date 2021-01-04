A Saudi government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the announcement. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said Monday that the summit aimed at “reunification and solidarity in facing the challenges in our region,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
Led by Saudi Arabia, a group of Arab countries made a diplomatic break with Qatar in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups, and those countries cut links by land, sea and air. The rift was the most serious in decades among the Persian Gulf monarchies and complicated U.S. efforts to unify Arab allies against the Islamic State militant group as well as Iran, the Trump administration’s main regional adversary.
Qatar, which hosts a major base for the U.S. military’s Central Command, denied sponsoring terrorist groups. But its support for Islamist groups in the region and its hosting of the Al Jazeera news channel had been sources of anguish for Saudi Arabia and its allies for years.
A senior Trump administration official told the Reuters news agency that Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain, would sign an agreement ending their dispute with Qatar at the Saudi summit on Tuesday. The deal was brokered by Jared Kushner, a White House senior adviser and Trump’s son-in-law, the official said.
Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Brian Hook, a special State Department adviser, are traveling to Saudi Arabia to attend a signing ceremony formalizing the reopening of Riyadh’s airspace, and land and sea borders with Qatar, said a senior U.S. official.
John Hudson in Washington contributed.