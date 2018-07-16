RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says three civilians, including a 10-year old child, were wounded when a projectile fired by Yemen’s Shiite rebels struck the kingdom’s southwest border region of Jizan.

Saudi civil defense spokesman, Lt. Col. Yahia al-Kahtani said on Monday that the attack by the Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, took place late on Sunday night and targeted the city of al-Aridha.

Al-Kahtani did not identify the type of projectile used.

He says the wounded were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In Yemen, the Houthis had no immediate comment.

A Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been at war with Iran-backed Houthis since March 2015. The Houthis control the capital, Sanaa, and much of Yemen’s north.

The war had pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.

