RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says four gunmen were killed and three security officers were wounded in an attack on a security building north of the capital, Riyadh.

The state-run al-Ekhbariya news channel reported Sunday that police had foiled the attack in Zulfi, a city about 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of the capital.

No one immediately claimed the attack, and authorities have not offered details on the identity of the assailants.

Other state-linked media said the attackers had tried to ram a car through the front of an Interior Ministry building but were stopped by security in a shootout.

State-linked media also reported videos circulating on social media showing dead gunmen with machine guns and explosive devices.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.