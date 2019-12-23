The slaying of Khashoggi in October 2018 sparked a global outcry against Saudi Arabia and led to greater scrutiny of a crackdown on dissent pursued by Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s young crown prince. Khashoggi, who contributed columns to The Washington Post, had been one of Mohammed’s most prominent critics.

Khashoggi was killed soon after he visited the Saudi Consulate to obtain documents that would allow him to remarry. After he was killed, by a team of agents who had flown to Istanbul from Saudi Arabia, Khashoggi’s body was dismembered, according to Turkish and Saudi prosecutors. His remains have not been found.

Turkish officials insisted that the murder was preplanned. On Monday, Shalaan al-Shalaan, the spokesman for the Saudi public prosecutor, said an investigation showed “there was no prior intention to kill at the start of this mission.”

The CIA concluded last year that the crown prince had ordered Khashoggi’s assassination, contradicting Saudi Arabia’s insistence that Mohammed had no knowledge of the plot.

The verdicts came after a trial in Riyadh’s criminal court that lasted nearly a year and was largely shrouded in secrecy, with court sessions closed to the general public. Diplomats from the United States, Turkey and several other countries were allowed to attend but told not to reveal details of the trial. Members of Khashoggi’s family also attended, Shalaan said.

Dadouch reported from Beirut.

