DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco says it is evaluating whether to purchase a stake in the Saudi petrochemical maker SABIC, a move that could increase its value ahead of an initial public offering.

Aramco confirmed media reports on Thursday it was in “very early-stage discussions” on acquiring a strategic interest in Riyadh-based Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation in a private transaction.

It stresses there is “no certainty that any such transaction will take place” and says it has no plans to acquire any SABIC publicly held shares.

Aramco, which is preparing for an IPO, says it’s evaluating “a number” of acquisition opportunities as part of its “strategy of rebalancing its portfolio by moving further into downstream and the petrochemical sector in particular.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.