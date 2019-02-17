Pakistani motorcyclists pass by a billboard welcoming Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman displayed on the occasion of the visit by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will arrive in Islamabad on Sunday evening on an official visit that is expected to include the signing of agreements for billions of dollars of investment in Pakistan. (Anjum Naveed/Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has arrived in Pakistan’s capital for a four-day regional visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and top officials received him at the airport.

During his two-day stay in Pakistan, the crown prince is expected to sign agreements worth billions of dollars for investments in the country.

He will later travel to India amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over this week’s attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 41 troops.

This week also saw an attack in Iran that killed 27 Revolutionary Guard soldiers that was claimed by the Pakistan-based militant Jaish al-Adl group.

Pakistan condemned the attacks, but India and Iran blame it for the violence.

Pakistan enjoys close ties with Saudi Arabia. It maintains a balancing act between Riyadh and Tehran.

