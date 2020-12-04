By Associated PressDec. 4, 2020 at 10:47 a.m. ESTDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi foreign minister welcomes ‘progress’ on Qatar crisis talks, says a ‘final agreement’ appears to be within reach.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy