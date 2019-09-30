In this Jan. 24, 2015 photo, Saudi Arabia's King Salman is guarded by his bodyguard Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham, back ground in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Yoan Valat/AP)

Saudi King Salman’s personal bodyguard was killed over the weekend in what the official Saudi Press Agency said was a personal altercation with a friend.

Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Faghm, who served as the personal bodyguard for both current King Salman and his predecessor King Abdullah, was at a friend’s house in the port city of Jiddah when another friend, Mamdouh Al-Ali, came by and an argument ensued, SPA said, citing a police spokesman.

Neither the spokesman nor state media gave details on the nature of the argument.

Ali left and returned with a gun and shot al-Faghm, the police spokesman said, also injuring the houseowner’s brother and a Filipino houseworker.

Ali was then killed in a shootout with the police, five of whom were wounded by his indiscriminate fire.

The longtime bodyguard later died in the hospital, where we was taken to treat his injuries.

[In ‘60 Minutes’ interview, Saudi crown prince denies ordering Khashoggi killing]

Saudis took to Twitter, mourning the passing of Faghm with poetry and black-and-white photos of him standing behind King Salman and bending down to tie the king’s shoelaces. A graffiti artist in northeast Saudi Arabia painted his sharp profile on a wall. “You’ve left and your memory will remain eternal in our eyes,” it said.

In an obituary on Monday, Riyadh-based Arab News identified Ali’s father as a Shura Council member. He offered his condolences on Twitter to the nation, the royal family, and Faghm’s relatives, and described the killer as “treacherous.”

The news of the death came a day before a 60-minute interview with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where he denied any involvement in last year’s killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but said he takes full responsibility for it.

“When a crime is committed against a Saudi citizen by officials working for the Saudi government, as a leader I must take responsibility. This was a mistake, and I must take all actions to avoid such a thing in the future,” the crown prince told his interviewer.

Read more:

Jamal Khashoggi murder one year later

Jamal Khashoggi’s death made the Saudi crown prince a pariah. Trump has helped rehabilitate him on the world stage

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news