Rights groups and activists say at least eight people were detained in recent days in this latest sweep. Some were journalists or former writers who stopped publishing years ago. Others are small business owners or entrepreneurs.

The arrests, which are part of a two-year-long crackdown on perceived government critics, appear to target people who may have been loosely associated with reformists and Saudi rights activists.

