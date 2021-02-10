By Associated PressFeb. 10, 2021 at 11:51 a.m. UTCDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi state TV: Yemeni rebel attack targeting Abha airport has set a civilian plane on fire; unclear if anyone hurt.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy