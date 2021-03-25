The U.N. human rights office confirmed the Guardian’s report to Reuters on Wednesday.

Callamard had published a detailed report into the grisly murder of Khashoggi, a Saudi insider-turned-critic who was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 3, 2018. She frequently, and unflinchingly, criticizes Saudi Arabia’s practices.

On Thursday, Awwad al-Awwad, the president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, revealed himself to be official in question. “It has come to my attention that Ms. Agnes Callamard of Amnesty International and some U.N. officials believe I somehow made a veiled threat against her more than a year ago.”

“I reject this suggestion in the strongest terms,” he wrote on Twitter. “While I cannot recall the exact conversations, I never would have desired or threatened any harm upon a U.N.-appointed individual, or anyone for that matter.”

The Saudi Human Rights Commission, which Awwad heads, has been criticized over the past few years for turning a blind eye to violations in the country. The government-run body touts improvements to the country’s record, such as a decrease in executions. It is silent, however, about the continued imprisonment of women’s rights activists and prominent clerics who stray from the official government line — especially those who criticize Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Callamard’s investigation in 2019 concluded that there was “credible evidence” that Mohammed and senior Saudi officials were responsible for killing Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and a U.S. resident. She called for sanctions against Mohammed’s assets and international engagements.

The Guardian reported that, when asked how the comment was perceived by her U.N. colleagues, Callamard said, “A death threat. That was how it was understood.”

Last month, the Biden administration unclassified a long-awaited intelligence report which concluded that Mohammed “approved” the operation. But the U.S. administration did not sanction or punish the heir to the Saudi throne. “The relationship with Saudi Arabia is bigger than any one individual,” said Secretary of State Antony Blinken at a news conference last month.

