SANAA, Yemen — Saudi state-run TV is reporting that Yemen’s Shiite rebels have attacked a Saudi ship off the country’s western coast.

The rebel-run Al-Masirah TV said Wednesday that “naval forces have targeted the Saudi Dammam battleship.” The rebels are fighting a Saudi-led coalition.

Saudi state-run al-Ekhbariya, citing the coalition, said the rebels, known as Houthis, slightly damaged a Saudi oil tanker.

The coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been at war with Iran-backed rebels since March 2015.

Raging battles have been taking place along Yemen’s west coast in recent months especially around the key port city of Hodeida.

The coalition has repeatedly accused Saudi rival Iran of arming the rebels, allegations the Houthis deny.

In recent weeks, the U.N. special envoy for Yemen held meetings with warring parties amid efforts to restart peace talks.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.