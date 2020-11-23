There was no immediate response from Saudi officials, even as videos and images posted on social media indicated a fire burning at a Saudi Aramco complex in Jiddah.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Sarea, the spokesman for Yemen’s northern Houthi rebels, said in a tweet Monday morning that “with God’s help and support, the missile force was able to target the Aramco distribution station.” He added that the projectile was a new “winged missile” called the “Quds 2” and had recently become operational.

In his tweet, Sarea added a satellite image of what appeared to be the oil storage tanks at the Aramco facility in north Jiddah, along with markers to indicate where the cruise missile struck. “Thanks to God, the injury was very accurate, and ambulances and firefighting vehicles rushed to the targeted place.” His assertions could not be independently verified.

AD

AD

The purported attack followed a meeting on Sunday between outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Red Sea city of Neom. The strike also comes as the Trump administration is taking measures to label the Iran-aligned Houthis as a foreign terrorist group in an effort to apply pressure on Iran and its allies

An American-backed coalition of regional Sunni powers, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have been fighting the Shiite Houthis since 2015. The coalition is seeking to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government and prevent the spread of Iranian influence in the region.

More than 10,000 civilians have been killed, mostly by coalition airstrikes, according to the U.N. and rights groups. Meanwhile, what the U.N. considers the world’s most severe humanitarian crisis has gripped the Middle East’s poorest nation for years, bringing millions to the edge of famine.

AD

AD

For more than a year, the Houthis have staged numerous missile and drone attacks on Saudi soil, targeting oil facilities and other strategic areas.