Al-Malki says the coalition will also work with the U.N. to fly patients out of the rebel-held capital, Sanaa, for treatment abroad.

The coalition has been battling the Iran-backed rebels since 2015. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and generated the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The two sides signed a U.N.-brokered peace deal in Sweden last December but have yet to implement it.

