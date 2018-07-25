Islamic State militants unleashed suicide blasts and gunfire Wednesday in a rare attack in a southern Syrian city, official said, killing scores of people and underscoring the group’s ability to strike despite losing most of its territory.

The assault in Sweida, near the border with Jordan, stunned a city not usually touched directly by Syria’s civil war and violence by extremist factions including the Islamic State.

The bloodshed began with suicide attacks. Islamic State gunmen on foot then fired on local government and rebel militiamen, as well as bystanders, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

At least 96 people were killed and 176 wounded, the head of the Sweida health authority told Sham FM radio, a channel affiliated with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government. The Syrian Observatory put the death and casualty toll at 150, although the breakdown was unclear.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Clashes between Syrian government forces and Islamic State militants then continued throughout the day in the eastern countryside of Sweida province.

Although the group has largely been defeated across Syria and Iraq, it still holds pockets of territory. In Sweida, these sit on the province’s eastern and western fringes, and the group has been making ground in recent days as rebel forces lay down their weapons as part of a surrender deal with the government.

