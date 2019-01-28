BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say scores of civilians and fighters have evacuated the Islamic State group’s last major stronghold in Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says some 2,000 people, including 300 IS gunmen, have left the area in the eastern province of Deir el-Zour since Sunday.

The DeirEzzor 24, an activist collective, reported on Monday that dozens of civilians had left the area, which U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have been trying to take since September.

It says that the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-led group, captured a local IS commander and his bodyguard.

The extremist group is now besieged in a small area where they have been relying on suicide attacks to stop the advance by SDF fighters.

