NAJAF, Iraq — Iraqi security forces have deployed on the streets of the Shiite holy city of Najaf after a day of angry protests against poor public services and high unemployment.

Military vehicles and fire engines deployed along Najaf’s streets on Saturday after demonstrators on Friday attacked the ruling Dawa party’s office downtown and stormed the airport, forcing it to shut down.

Airport official Fuad al-Gharrawi said Iraq’s second busiest airport was operational again. He blamed vandals for damage to the passenger terminal.

Protests this week in Iraq’s predominantly-Shiite south were given a boost Friday after a representative of the community’s spiritual leader, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, offered his solidarity in a nationally televised sermon.

The demonstrations have threatened to interrupt petroleum production in Basra, Iraq’s premier oil city.

