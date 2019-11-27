By Associated Press November 27, 2019 at 2:23 PM ESTBAGHDAD — Security official says anti-government protesters have burned down the Iranian consulate in southern Iraq.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy