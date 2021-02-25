The tour bus packed with foreigners was heading from Oman back to the UAE in the summer of 2019 when the driver took a wrong highway exit and veered into an overhanging steel barrier, killing 17 people, including 12 Indians. Several others were injured.
The 54-year-old driver had accepted responsibility for the crash, the National reported, saying he was momentarily blinded by the sun’s glare. He later appealed the verdict, arguing that the steel barrier was wrongly placed.
Among the 31 people on the ill-fated bus were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines.
