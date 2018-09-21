GENEVA — A group of Arab states is balking at efforts to renew work by U.N.-backed “eminent experts” investigating human rights violations in Yemen, setting up a possible diplomatic showdown with some Western countries.

Three weeks ago, the experts issued a report saying Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could be responsible for war crimes during 3-1/2 years of war in Yemen.

Before a late Thursday deadline at the Human Rights Council, the Arab group floated a resolution calling for “capacity building and technical assistance” to Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, but no extended mandate for the experts.

A resolution from Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands seeks to extend the experts’ mandate by a year.

The two sides could bridge their differences before the council session ends Sept. 28.

