Between 1948 and 1973, Egypt fought four wars with Israel. But under Sissi, the relationship between Egypt and Israel has deepened. Both countries, who signed a peace treaty in 1979, have worked closely on political, economic and security issues. In 2016, Egypt, Israel and Hamas formed an unlikely alliance to confront the Islamic State affiliate in Egypt’s lawless northern Sinai on the border with Gaza, according to Egyptian and Israeli officials.