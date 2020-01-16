According to a report in the Abu Dhabi-based The National newspaper, police said the accident was the result of “reckless behavior” from the driver in the white car who had cut in front of the truck driver. Ambulances ferried the victims to hospital as police worked to clear the road, local media reported.

Traffic was backed for several hours due to the accident.

This week, Abu Dhabi police launched a smart system that fines tailgaters and aggressive driving by tracking the distance between cars to ensure distance of at least two-seconds apart. They have also advised people not to drive slower than the speed minimum posted on roads. Police say the new system does not apply to rush hour times.