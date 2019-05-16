DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A small plane crashed Thursday near the busy Dubai International Airport, killing at least two people, Dubai authorities said.

The government’s Dubai Media Office tweeted that the plane had at least four people on board. It said the pilot and his assistant were killed. It did not elaborate on the cause of the accident.

Dubai International Airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates, is the world’s busiest airport for international travel.

The airport said that it halted flights from 7:36 p.m. until 8:22 p.m. local time over the crash.

Dubai is a major city in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.