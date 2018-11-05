A video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, is played in Washington, Friday Nov. 2, during an event to remember Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

A son of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia would identify his father’s killers, and Turkey released new details of its investigation Monday that it said showed the Saudi government’s attempts to cover up evidence of the crime.

The son, Salah Khashoggi, 35, said in an interview with CNN on Sunday that the Saudi ruler, King Salman, “has stressed that everybody involved will be brought to justice” for the murder. “And I have faith in that. This will happen” said Salah, who sat for the interview with his brother, Abdullah Khashoggi, 33.

In their first comments to the news media since the Washington Post contributing columnist was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, the sons said they did not yet know the exact circumstances of their father’s death.

“Everybody’s telling a different story. I’m trying to simplify it as much as possible. He died,” Abdullah said. The sons also said they were seeking the return of their father’s body, which has not been found, so Khashoggi can be buried in Saudi Arabia.

“We just need to make sure that he rests in peace,” Salah said.

[Saudi campaign to abduct and silence rivals abroad goes back decades]

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has said that Khashoggi’s murder by Saudi agents was premeditated and that the order to kill him “came from the highest levels of the Saudi government,” though he has not specified who he thinks was responsible. Erdogan has also demanded that the Saudi government reveal the location of Khashoggi’s body.

Turkey has said that a hit squad sent from Saudi Arabia strangled Khashoggi shortly after he entered the consulate to seek a document he needed for his upcoming marriage to his Turkish fiancee. Turkish authorities said the team dismembered Khashoggi’s body and disposed of it.

Saudi Arabia has acknowledged that Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents but insisted that the suspects, who it says are in custody in the kingdom, were not acting on the government’s authority.

A Turkish official said Monday that investigators now believe that Saudi Arabia sent a two-person “clean-up” team to Turkey nine days after Khashoggi’s death, to remove evidence of his killing before Turkish police could search the consulate and the nearby residence of the Saudi consul-general.

The official, who was not authorized to comment on the record, said the dispatch of the team to Turkey “suggests that Khashoggi’s slaying was within the knowledge of top Saudi officials.”

The official confirmed details in report published Monday in Turkey’s pro-government Sabah newspaper that said the two men — a chemist and a toxicologist — were part of a larger team of Saudi investigators sent to Turkey, ostensibly to aid their Turkish counterparts.

Beginning on Oct. 12, the two men visited the Saudi Consulate regularly for a week, the paper reported. “We believe that the two individuals came to Turkey for the sole purpose of covering up evidence,” the official said.

Zeynep Karatas contributed to this report.

Read more

Prosecutor says Khashoggi strangled, dismembered, but fate of body a mystery

Crown prince sought to lure Khashoggi back to Saudi Arabia and detain him

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news