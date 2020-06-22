Bolton’s tell-all account of the 17-months he served as the national security adviser to Trump created waves not only in Washington but also among diplomatic partners of the United States as excerpts from the book were released in media reports over the past days.

AD

AD

Chung Eui-yong, national security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, accused Bolton’s memoir of “being inaccurate” and “distorting the reality.”

“Unilaterally revealing discussions made based on mutual trust among states violates the fundamental principles of diplomacy and could undermine future negotiations,” Chung said in a statement via a presidential spokesman.

In 2018, Chung delivered to Trump a meeting invitation from North Korean leader Kim, saying he was “committed to denuclearization.” He went on to play a significant role in the ensuing encounters between Trump and Kim to negotiate the nuclear disarmament of North Korea.

“This whole diplomatic fandango was South Korea’s creation, related more to its ‘unification’ agenda than serious strategy on Kim’s part or ours,” Bolton wrote in his book, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post before its release on Tuesday.

Bolton believed that the Moon administration’s agenda was more to improve relations with its northern neighbor than getting a substantial denuclearization commitment from Pyongyang. He accused Moon of overselling to Trump and Kim the benefits of engagement and thereby leading to a discrepancy in expectations.

AD

AD

Ahead of Trump’s unprecedented first summit with the North Korean leader in 2018, Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had growing concerns about Trump compromising U.S. foreign policy interests out of desperation for a deal.

Neither Bolton nor Pompeo trusted Trump, especially during his conversations with South Korea’s president. The two men listened in on the calls, and shared their disdain, with Bolton telling Pompeo it was a “near-death experience,” for him, and Pompeo, who had been traveling in the Middle East, responding “having a cardiac arrest in Saudi Arabia.”

After the first meeting with the North Korean leader in 2018, Trump declared that there is “no longer a nuclear threat from North Korea.” The thawing of tensions was abruptly reversed when the second summit last year collapsed due to disagreements over lifting sanctions in exchange for disarmament steps by North Korea.

AD

AD

A longtime hawk on North Korea, Bolton said Trump put U.S. interests in danger because he was so “swept up in the rapture” of getting a historic photo op with the North Korean leader.

Chung, Seoul’s national security adviser, did not elaborate on what individual claims from Bolton were inaccurate or distorted. Chung said he expects Washington to take appropriate actions against such “dangerous precedent” set by Bolton’s exposé, which could undermine the mutual interests of the United States and its ally South Korea.

The Trump administration’s bid to block the release of Bolton’s book was denied by a federal judge on Saturday.

Hudson reported from Washington