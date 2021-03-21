Sistan and Baluchistan province is a well-worn trafficking route for drugs and petrol and has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian government forces and various militant groups. The province, bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, is also where a Sunni separatist group affiliated with al-Qaida and known as Jeish al-Adl, or Army of Justice, operates.
After guards at the Iranian border shot and killed several fuel traders last month, unrest gripped the province. Protesters with light arms stormed police stations and government buildings, prompting a government crackdown.
The area is one of the least developed and poorest parts of Iran.
