TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s state TV is reporting that the country will unveil an Iran-made air-defense missile system.

The Wednesday report says the Bavar-373 is a long-range surface-to-air missile system able to recognize up to 100 targets at a same time and confront them with six different weapons. It was set to be unveiled Thursday.

The system could be a competitor to Russia’s S-300 missile system.

Since 1992, Iran has developed a homegrown defense industry that has produced light and heavy weapons ranging from mortars and torpedoes to tanks and submarines.

The U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran after it pulled out of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers over concerns about Iran’s missile program and regional influence.

Trump argued the accord did not limited Iran’s ballistic missile program.

