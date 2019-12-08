Add to that the criminal indictments issued last month by the country’s attorney general against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which have given rise to the question of whether he would legally even be allowed to try forming a government in the future —assuming his party is even successful in gaining a clear majority in another round of voting (most polls suggest the outcome would be similar to the April and September elections).

There are still hopes, however, that another election can be avoided. Here are some of the proposals that might break the deadlock:

Face-off between Netanyahu and Gantz

On Saturday, Netanyahu released a video saying that after trying everything to form a unity government with Gantz and Blue and White, including sharing sensitive security information with them, there should be a “direct election for prime minister between myself and Gantz.”

“Let the people decide and no one else,” he said.

A poll published Friday by Israel’s Channel 12 News, showed Netanyahu still holding the lead over Gantz when it comes to the question of who is most suited to be Israel’s prime minister, but only just. Some 39 percent said they preferred Netanyahu, with Gantz drawing 37 percent.

Why it won’t work

With no functioning parliament for nearly a year and without a clear majority in that parliament, the chances of Netanyahu and his supporters being able to pass legislation to overhaul the election process is very slim.

Direct elections for prime minister is not a new concept, Israel briefly experimented with it in the 1990s — Netanyahu was first elected that way in 1996 — but even back then, the task of forming a coalition proved to be extremely difficult. If it happened now with the country even more polarized, some say such a process would be even harder.

Not Netanyahu, not Gantz — someone else

On Saturday, a lawmaker from the Labor party said that in the remaining days before the parliament is dissolved on Dec. 11, he was planning to gather signatures from 61 parliamentarians to recommend that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein have a try at forming the next government.

“I really hope and believe that if the president tasks him with this, he’ll make the right choice,” said MK Omar Barlev, according to Israeli media reports.

Why it won’t work

Edelstein, who is placed number two after Netanyahu in the Likud party, has in recent weeks has become the central figure mediating between the two sides, but he has not explicitly say he would not take on such a role.

Following Barlev’s comments, Edelstein said in a statement that “the only way to prevent unnecessary and costly elections is through a unity government with a rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz.”

Even if a majority of Knesset members recommended Edelstein try forming the next government, he will still have to actually put that government together. According to the law, he will only have 14 days to hammer out complicated and potentially explosive coalition deals between already bickering factions.

Rotating leaders

This was the original proposal laid out by President Reuven Rivlin all those months ago following the September election. Under his plan, Netanyahu would continue as prime minister for the next year, handing over to Gantz for two years and then — if he clears up his legal mess — he can return for the final year.

Last week, Netanyahu said he would even be willing to shorten the initial term, handing over to Gantz in five or six months.

Why it won’t work

Blue and White is a faction made up of three separate parties, with four prominent leaders and while they have said in principle they would agree to such a rotation, they are also wary of Netanyahu’s promises.

Add to that, the party’s election promise not to serve with a prime minister facing indictment and their belief that as the biggest party, Gantz should be first in the rotation, and so Blue and White have refrained from accepting this proposal.

At a party meeting last week, Gantz called on Netanyahu to make “life compromises.”

“Blue and White won the election, but we are prepared to allow for a rotation between us as part of a unity government,” he said. “I will serve for a two year term, during which time you can remain at the helm of Likud and take care of your affairs. I assure you that we can find the correct status for your unique situation. This will allow you to return, should your name be cleared.”

Likud replaces its leader

Netanyahu’s ruling Likud is fiercely proud of the fact it is a democratic party loyal to its leader. A new leader can only be chosen through direct internal primaries and the last time they voted was in 2014. Netanyahu won 75 percent of the vote.

The party’s central committee is scheduled to meet on Sunday in order to decide whether new primaries for the leadership should be held and a popular former minister and parliamentarian Gideon Saar has said he intends to challenge Netanyahu.

Why it won’t work

Saar initially called for primaries two weeks ago, saying the only way for Likud to stay in power was for him to take over the party and negotiate a unity government with Blue and White, but Netanyahu and his supporters were reluctant.

