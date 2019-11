CAIRO — Sudan’s reformist prime minister has repeatedly urged the West to end his country’s international pariah status, arguing it’s the only way to save the nation’s three-month-old democratic transition from a plunging economy.

Abdallah Hamdok, who came to power following a power-sharing deal between protesters and the military that removed longtime President Omar al-Bashir from power, said in September he was expecting a “big breakthrough” that would remove Sudan from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism and unlocking desperately needed foreign aid.