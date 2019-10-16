The movement led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu says it won’t resume talks unless the government releases the detainees, withdraws from the area where they were seized, and declare a documented cease-fire.
Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the transition Sovereign Council, declared a nationwide cease-fire on Wednesday, according to the official SUNA news agency.
Al-Hilu’s movement is active in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan provinces, where it controls significant chunks of territory.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD