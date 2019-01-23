FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2011 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir attends the funeral of Saudi Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Sudan’s embattled president has flown to Qatar, the tiny but wealthy Gulf state that has offered him help as he faces protests initially sparked by the country’s economic woes but which soon shifted to calling on him to step down. Qatar’s official news agency said al-Bashir, in power since 1989, will meet Wednesday with the emirate’s ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. (Hassan Ammar, File/Associated Press)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Sudan’s embattled president is in Qatar looking for support amid weekslong protests against his 29-year rule in the African nation.

President Omar al-Bashir will meet Wednesday with Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two men are expected to discuss possible aid to Sudan, which is suffering from deep economic problems that sparked the protests.

Al-Bashir’s trip also cuts across the politics now roiling the Gulf Arab states.

Sudan has sent troops to support the Saudi-led war in Yemen, but now seeks aids from Qatar, which the kingdom and three other Arab states have been boycotting since June 2017 in a political dispute.

Sudanese officials said in December that Sheikh Tamim promised Qatar will “provide all that is needed” to help Sudan get through its crisis.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.