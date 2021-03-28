The 200,000-ton container ship, as long as the Empire State Building is tall, is blocking hundreds of ships from passing through the vital waterway, costing billions of dollars in global trade every day. The fifth day of the salvage operation illustrated the technical and weather challenges facing the international team seeking to dislodge the Ever Given from the eastern bank of the canal and stave off a global economic calamity.

“Unfortunately, the tidal conditions didn’t help refloating Ever Given tonight,” Leth Agencies, the canal’s service provider, tweeted early Sunday morning, adding that “dredgers will continue their work, tugs will assist in new attempts again tomorrow.”

Those attempts to pull the vessel out of the sand and mud will be aided by the addition of two larger and heavier tug boats — the Netherlands-registered ALP Guard and the Italy-registered Carlo Magna. Both are scheduled to arrive on Sunday in the canal, said the ship’s technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

The company, which oversees the ship’s crew and maintenance, said in a statement that the salvage efforts began again on Saturday at 2 p.m., after “significant progress” was made to free the vessel’s rudder from the sand and mud. But by midnight, with at least 11 tugs on the job, it was clear that the dredging operations to remove thousands of tons of sediment around the port side of the vessel’s bow would require more time and effort.

At a news conference Saturday, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said there were signs of small movement and that “at any time the ship could slide and move from the spot it is in.”

But he also acknowledged the immense challenges in dislodging the ship, especially the tide’s impact on the salvage efforts. He noted that the ship’s stern on Friday began to move toward the city of Suez, but by 11 p.m., “the tide fell significantly and we stopped.”

If the tide continues to not work in the favor of the dislodging efforts, it could be necessary to remove many of the roughly 20,000 containers on the Ever Given to make it light enough to float, said Rabie and shipping analysts.

Also unclear on Sunday was the reported arrival of a U.S. Navy team of dredging experts to assist in the operation. Cmdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a U.S. Naval Fifth Fleet spokeswoman, said nothing had changed since U.S. Central Command made an offer to help on Friday.

“We have offered and stand ready to assist Egypt, and will look to support any specific request we receive,” read the statement. “We continue to monitor and assess the situation, but have nothing to provide on any potential specific support at this time.”

Egyptian authorities have publicly welcomed the American offer and on Saturday Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly also expressed appreciation for the offer from foreign allies to help free the ship.

The salvage effort has truly become an international operation led by an Egyptian, Dutch and German team with tugs now from Italy and the Netherlands, mirroring the global shipping industry and the Ever Given itself. The ship is owned by a Japanese company, operated by a Taiwanese firm, its crew is Indian, and it sails under a Panamanian flag.