ISMAILIA, Egypt – The giant cargo carrier blocking the Suez Canal was partly refloated early Monday morning, nearly a week after it wedged sideways threatening the world's global economy, according to the canal's service provider and sources inside the canal.

The “Ever Given has partially refloated in the #SuezCanal, pending official confirmation from Suez Canal Authority,” Leth Agencies, the canal’s service provider, said in a tweet.

Several sources working inside the canal said the 200,000-ton container vessel has been re-floated roughly 65 percent of the way in the salvage operation that has included a flotilla of tugboats and dredgers.

Geographical coordinates and images on the website Vesselfinder.com show the Ever Given bow dislodged from the canal’s eastern bank. Inchcape, a maritime services provider, also said the vessel was “successfully refloated” at 4:30 a.m. in the morning, Egypt time.

“She is being secured the moment,” the company said in a tweet.