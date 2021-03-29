Several sources working inside the canal said the 200,000-ton container vessel has been re-floated roughly 65 percent of the way in the salvage operation that has included a flotilla of tugboats and dredgers.
Geographical coordinates and images on the website Vesselfinder.com show the Ever Given bow dislodged from the canal’s eastern bank. Inchcape, a maritime services provider, also said the vessel was “successfully refloated” at 4:30 a.m. in the morning, Egypt time.
“She is being secured the moment,” the company said in a tweet.