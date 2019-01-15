A police officer checks the box for the accused during the trial of Mehdi Nemmouche at the Justice Palace in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Mehdi Nemmouche is accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014. (Emmanuel Dunand, Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

BRUSSELS — A man accused of carrying out one of the first attacks in Europe by a foreign fighter returning from Syria has refused to testify at his trial over the killing of four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium, saying that witnesses who could have spoken on his behalf were not allowed to appear.

Mehdi Nemmouche is charged with “terrorist murder” for gunning down the four — an Israeli couple and two people working at the museum — with a revolver and an assault rifle in May 2014. His alleged accomplice also appeared in court.

Nemmouche told the Brussels criminal court on Tuesday that “for the moment, I do not want to talk.”

He said that “none of the people who could have helped me have been retained on the list of witnesses.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.