The prosecutor did not elaborate. His lawyer Lars Hultgren told the Swedish news agency TT that the man insists he is innocent, adding “they have taken the wrong guy.”

TT said the 58-year-old man was arrested Saturday at Stockholm’s international airport.

The alleged crimes coincide with mass executions Iran carried out at the end of its war with Iraq. Rights groups estimate that as many as 5,000 people were executed.

