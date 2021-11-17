Saudi Arabia and Qatar were among the biggest Arab supporters of the Syrian rebels during the revolt against Assad’s rule. Egypt, which could play a key role in ensuring Syria’s full re-acceptance by the Arab world, never entirely severed diplomatic relations with Damascus and maintains regular contact with Syrian government officials. But Cairo has stopped short of full re-engagement, while pressing, without result, for progress in the seven-year-old U.N.-sponsored negotiations over a political reform process in Syria.