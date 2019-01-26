Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, gestures as Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to him during a joint news conference following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Russia and Turkey are jockeying for clout in Syria as the U.S. plans to withdraw its troops from the country. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Associated Press)

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syria is calling on Turkey to withdraw its troops from the country’s north and end support for armed opposition groups in order to revive a two-decade old bilateral security agreement.

Russia has encouraged Turkey and Syria to refer to the 1998 treaty to deal with security concerns along their shared borders in the wake of the planned U.S troop withdrawal from northern Syria.

Turkey says the 1998 treaty gives it the right to move into Syria, justifying its troop deployment in the country and a possible new offensive designed to push out the Syrian Kurdish militia that Ankara considers to be an existential threat.

Russia says Damascus should regain control of territories after U.S. troops withdraw and urged Turkey to talk to the Syrian government to stabilize the border areas.

